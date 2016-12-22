MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor came to the defence of his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, after the couple dubbed as 'Safeena' came under fire for naming their child Taimur.

Rishi Kapoor is known for not biting his tongue and has gotten into trouble various times at Twitter for speaking his mind. Most recently, the actor took to Twitter and slammed critics who were bashing Kareena and her husband Saif for naming their newborn Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Taimur was the name of the emperor who is accused of committing mass murder of Hindus when he took over Delhi in the thirteenth century.

"Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it's got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!" said Rishi via a tweet.

The actor also claimed that it was none of anyone's business what name parents gave their children. He said that Taimur was a 'sunny' child and thanked those who had given their best wishes for the mother and her son.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

So far, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have not reacted to all the anger and wrath they have encountered on Twitter for naming their child Taimur. Other Bollywood superstars have congratulated the couple on the news of them becoming parents.

0



0







Rishi comes to Kareena, Saif's defence for naming son Taimur was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173709-Rishi-comes-to-Kareena-Saifs-defence-for-naming-son-Taimur/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rishi comes to Kareena, Saif's defence for naming son Taimur" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173709-Rishi-comes-to-Kareena-Saifs-defence-for-naming-son-Taimur.