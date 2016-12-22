WASHINGTON: An Arabic America YouTube star Adam Saleh has claimed he was kicked off Delta Airlines flight for speaking Arabic language in the plane.

In a video posted on his twitter account, Adam Saleh, 23 claimed he was being escorted off from the plane of Delta Airlines after speaking to his mother and friend in Arabic.

Saleh, an Arab American known for his YouTube pranks said he was kicked off from Delta Airlines London-New York flight Wednesday morning because other passengers ‘felt uncomfortable’ and called flight attendant after he spoke on the phone in Arabic.

Saleh’s friend Slim Albaher was also escorted off the flight.

“They kicked us off the plane because a lady, because a lot of people felt uncomfortable,” Saleh said. “Delta Air Lines just kicked us out for speaking Arabic.”

In the video tweeted by Adam shows he and his friend were about to be removed from the flight at Heathrow airport.

In another tweet, Saleh said Delta airlines official brought the police to speak to them. He added that they were security checked again for 30 minutes.

“We landed in New York on another flight with a different airline after being check for 30 minutes,” he said.

Salen went on to say that they would meet their lawyer on the matter in New York.

Saleh started making YouTube videos as a teenager and has since achieved some level of fame as a YouTube star and vlogger. He is known for playing pranks on people, and often those recorded pranks center on the different treatment of Muslims in everyday life, according to Washington Post.

