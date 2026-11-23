Depression medicine used by millions has one dangerous symptom, pharmacist warns

The number of people consuming medicines for depression and anxiety have risen across the UK for quite a few decades.

A number of factors are thought to be behind the rise, with genuine increases in psychological distress, social pressures, as well as improved reporting.

Currently, mental health charity MIND estimates that one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England, with about four in 100 suffering from depression.

One of the most common medications prescribed in the UK to combat this is duloxetine, which is used to treat depression, anxiety, and nerve pain.

It is widely taken, with hundreds of thousands of prescriptions written every year for it. But a well-known pharmacist has warned that people on it should ask for immediate medical help if they start to notice one symptom.

Raj Patel, widely known as "Pharmacist Health Raj" on social media, explained three key points people taking duloxetine should know.

He informed, "You've picked up your duloxetine, then you read the patient information leaflet and you're really nervous about taking it. Here's what you need to know.”

"First, it can take weeks to get the benefits. It works on a chemical messenger in the brain that helps with mood and pain. Secondly, feeling sick can come before you get any benefits. It may ease but if it's bothering you, speak to your pharmacist,” the expert explained.

"Third, take it as prescribed, and if you decide you want to stop it, taper it off really slowly with the help of your doctor and pharmacist. And here's what you should ask. Ask, 'What should improve, and when is my first review?'”

"If you have new or worsening thoughts of harming yourself, call NHS 111. And if you can't keep yourself safe, call 999 right away,” Pharmacist Raj Patel warned.

It is pertinent to mention that duloxetine is sold under several brand names, including Cymbalta and Yentreve.

The NHS said, "Like all medicines, duloxetine can cause side effects, although not everyone gets them. Most side effects should ease after a couple of weeks as your body gets used to the medicine, but some can last longer."

It is generally viewed as safe to consume with most side effects going away after a few doses.