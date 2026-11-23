Adolescents show worsening signs of mental health: Find out why

An area of interest for researchers has remained adolescent psychological wellbeing and behavioral patterns.

In a recent study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, researchers examined changes in among over 16,000 United Kingdom (UK) adolescents aged 10 to 15 years between January 2009 and December 2024.

Scientists from the University of Manchester, University College London, and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom conducted the research.

Emotional problems increased most among girls and White British adolescents, while hyperactivity showed the largest increases among adolescents from middle-income and less deprived households.

Shoplifting rates also increased modestly and at the same time, risky behaviors, including alcohol intake, tobacco consumption, conflict with parents, and staying out late, declined during the study period, while reductions in conduct problems were driven by boys.

Health behaviors worsened, with increased fast-food consumption, social media use, and e-cigarette use, alongside reduced participation in sports and fitness activities.

There has been a growing global concern regarding the mental health of youth. Adolescents are increasingly reporting low mood and anxiety issues, whereas risky and antisocial behaviors related to alcohol intake, cigarette smoking, substance use, and conduct problems seem to decline.

Tracking long-term changes in adolescent emotional wellbeing and lifestyle patterns could help guide interventions during this critical period of growth and development.

In the present study, the researchers analyzed self-reported information obtained from participants of the 2009-2024 UK Household Longitudinal Study (UKHLS).

The survey assessed emotional difficulties, hyperactivity, conduct problems, parent–child relationships, and health-related behaviors, including lifestyle habits, risk-taking, and antisocial activities.

Logistic regression models were used for analysis, with adjustments to account for demographic differences and repeated observations.

For behavioral outcomes, the team quantified changes in prevalence between the earliest and latest available survey waves.

The findings show that emotional difficulties increased while several risk behaviors and conduct problems declined among adolescents aged 10 to 15.

More targeted measures may be needed to support adolescents experiencing greater psychological difficulties. Investment in research and prevention could help identify and address factors linked to worsening emotional health.