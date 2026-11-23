Numerous studies have investigated Alzheimer’s and the harmful protein build up in the brain.

Many researches have also demonstrated that low levels of vitamin D in older adults are associated with increased risk of cognitive impairment and clinical dementia.

Vitamin D offers lots of benefits, with studies showing it plays an important role in several aspects of our health, from boosting our immunity to bone strength.

What has remained unclear, though, is whether vitamin D levels might protect the brain in midlife, and if middle-aged adults with healthy vitamin D levels might stand a better chance of avoiding conditions like Alzheimer's disease as they age.

In a study published in Neurology Open Access this year, we got an answer, with researchers finding that healthy vitamin D levels in midlife are linked to reduced levels of toxic tau protein deposits, a known Alzheimer's biomarker, when people grow older.

"Vitamin D in mid-life could be an important factor to protect future brain health," says neurologist and senior author Emer McGrath from the University of Galway in Ireland.

"While previous research has linked low vitamin D in adults over 70 with an increased risk of dementia, this study is among the first to look at younger adults at mid-life, around the average age of 39,” they added.

In the study, researchers analyzed a segment of participants from the US-based Framingham Heart Study, looking at a sample of 793 men and women, none of whom had dementia.

When the participants were 39 years of age on average, they had their vitamin D levels analyzed from a blood test.

About 16 years later, around 430 of the same group participated in brain positron emission tomography (PET) scans, assessing them for signs of tau or amyloid beta, protein clumps long implicated in Alzheimer's disease.

While no correlation was found for amyloid beta in the Framingham cohort, analysis showed participants with higher levels of vitamin D at the outset of the experiment tended to show lower tau deposits at the 16-year follow-up, a discovery the researchers claim to be a first.

"To the best of our knowledge, there have been no previous studies evaluating an association between serum vitamin D and neuroimaging markers of preclinical dementia," the authors write in their paper. "Notably, our study included individuals in early midlife, when there is greater opportunity for risk modification."

Due to the observational nature of the study, we can't say for sure that higher vitamin D levels at middle age somehow reduced the formation of harmful tau proteins. But the results suggest it's certainly a possibility and it's something researchers could test for in future experiments.