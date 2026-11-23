High cholesterol warning signs to never ignore

The NHS has listed key signs in the legs that people could save people from a “silent killer” condition.

Raised cholesterol or hypercholesterolaemia occurs when there's too much of a fatty substance known as cholesterol in your bloodstream.

At first, it might appear harmless, but gradually, it can elevate the likelihood of serious health problems including heart attacks and strokes.

The accumulation of cholesterol can result in clogged arteries, preventing adequate blood circulation and dramatically increasing the threat of cardiovascular diseases, which claim nearly 18 million lives worldwide annually.

The most worrying aspect is that raised cholesterol usually presents no symptoms, meaning numerous cases remain undetected until a connected medical crisis happens, or it gets diagnosed through GP-conducted examinations.

The NHS acknowledges this silent characteristic of the condition, "High cholesterol does not usually cause symptoms. You can only find out if you have it from a blood test."

However, there are certain warning signs that, when identified promptly, could prove life-saving. One such indicator is the development of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). PAD is a widespread condition where fatty deposits in the arteries block the blood supply to leg muscles.

The NHS has determined six important indicators, which include:

Leg pain during activity: which includes cramping, aching, or tiredness in the calves, thighs, or buttocks when walking or exercising, which usually eases within a few minutes of rest.

Numbness or weakness: Pins and needles, tingling, heaviness, or weakness in the legs or feet.

Cold feet: One lower leg or foot feeling noticeably cooler to the touch than the other or than the rest of the body.

Skin colour changes: Skin on the legs or feet looking pale, bluish, or shiny.

Slow-healing wounds or sores: Wounds or open sores on the feet, toes, or lower legs that heal slowly or do not heal.

Hair loss and nail changes: Reduced hair growth on the legs and feet, along with slow-growing or brittle toenails.

The most frequently reported sign is an aching pain while walking, a discomfort that "usually" subsides after a few minutes' rest, says the NHS. The pain can range from mild to severe and typically eases after resting your legs for a short while.