SpaceX stock may surge 64% as analysts set $210 price target

Investment bank Jefferies, a financial research firm, has initiated coverage of SpaceX with a “Buy” rating and a $210 stock price target, estimating a substantial growth across the company’s launch and connectivity businesses.

The target implies nearly 64.3% upside from SpaceX's current share price of $127.79.

As per Senior research analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, Elon Musk-owned Space enterprise’s major launch segment is likely to see a skyrocketing growth by $9 billion in revenue by 2029, supported by growing Starship operations.

She projected around 315 annual Starship flights by then, possibly bringing launch frequency close to one flight per day.

SpaceX likely to see growth due to connectivity business

Moreover, Jefferies expects the company’s connectivity segment to generate $92 billion in revenue by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate of 70%.

The analyst projects margins above 60% as available downlink capacity increases 14-fold.

Deployment costs per terabit per second could also see a sharp decline by approximately 80% with the introduction of Version 3 satellites.

However, connectivity capital expenditure is likely to rise by sixfold to $30 billion annually by 2029.

Wall Street remains bullish

TipRanks places SpaceX's analyst consensus at “Strong Buy,” with an average 12-month price target of $262.10, suggesting potential upside of 105%.

Bernstein, Cantor Fitzgerald and Goldman Sachs have also maintained bullish ratings, citing computing infrastructure expansion and Starship development.