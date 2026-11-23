Denmark moves to ban mobile phones in schools by 2027

Denmark is set to propose a ban on mobile phones in its primary and lower secondary school system from the new academic year in 2o27.

The announcement comes from the Danish education ministry on Monday. Besides banning phones, the ban will also target content filtering on the schools’ network.

"Children should be able to ​go to school without constantly being distracted by ‌things ⁠like social media, online shopping, and gaming," Education Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement

The ban also covers other personal, internet-enabled devices. To keep students focused during lessons, content filters will be introduced to block non-educational websites, including social media, gaming, and online shopping platforms.

Each municipality and school will have the authority to decide which specific sites are restricted.

This is not the first time a county has proposed a ban on smartphones. Earlier countries including the Netherlands, South Korea and Italy have banned phones on phones due to students’ declining concentration in studies.

Similarly, Poland and the Czech Republic in June proposed similar bans.