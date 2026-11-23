California Attorney General gives details of lawsuit against OpenAI
California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks out in a rare public revelation
Yesterday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed that he had filed a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier in the week “for failing to keep its models secure and putting public safety at risk.”
“OpenAI put growth and speed ahead of safety,” Bonta wrote in his weekly newsletter on the same day. Moreover, in his view “it disregarded red flags and failed to keep its models secure.”
“That is why, this week, I filed a lawsuit to hold it accountable,” he said as well while referring to the lawsuit filed by the state on November 16.
According to Reuters, in the lawsuit, Bonta accused OpenAI of developing a dangerous product without adequate safety procedures or oversight after reports that its AI models had independently carried out cyberattacks.
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