Something new drops about Alice Huang & former Nvidia CEOJensen Huang

This just in, Alice Huang (the Chinese woman at the heart of Nvidia's recent scandal) kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with ‌former CEO Jensen Huang according to the New York Times’ revelation from Sunday.

Alice Huang was in touch with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the report claimed As well, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports that describe the encounters.

As for Huang’s past, she previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in Nvidia chip sales. (Separately US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns it smuggled Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.)

Sunday's report comes as US officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month.

That October 29 article touched off a scandal that led to Jensen Huang's resignation two weeks later and a steep drop in Nvidia's stock ‌price.

Moreover, the Trump ⁠administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China. US Attorney General Todd Blanche also said this month the Justice Department had not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy.

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated the same thing yesterday but his exact words to CNN’S on Sunday. State of the Union program are, “attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is ⁠a matter under investigation, both Ms Huang and her company, for various matters. And I'm going to let that investigation play out.”

Since the initial news broke, the scandal has also prompted a deeper look at Washington's approach ⁠to export controls on China, with lawmakers from both parties questioning whether the Trump administration has been too lax on enforcement and regulation of the prized semiconductors.