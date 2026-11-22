WhatsApp users warned over surge in 6-digit code hijack scams

Cybersecurity authorities and consumer watchdogs have issued an urgent warning to WhatsApp users following a sharp surge in account-hijacking and impersonation scam reports.

How the Scam Works:

Fraudsters use two main tactics—sending fraudulent "friend-in-need" messages from already-compromised accounts asking for urgent money transfers, or tricking users into sharing their 6-digit SMS verification code (often posing as WhatsApp support, a delivery service, or a contact claiming they sent a code by mistake).

Account Takeover Risk:

Once an attacker obtains the 6-digit login code, they immediately lock the victim out of their WhatsApp account and message everyone in their contact list to repeat the scam.

How Users Can Stay Safe:

Authorities urge users to never share their 6-digit verification PIN with anyone, enable Two-Step Verification in WhatsApp settings (Settings > Account > Two-step verification), and verify any urgent financial requests from friends or family via a direct phone call.