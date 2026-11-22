WhatsApp users warned over surge in 6-digit code hijack scams
Cybersecurity officials urge users to enable two-step verification as fraudsters hijack accounts using stolen six-digit SMS login codes
Cybersecurity authorities and consumer watchdogs have issued an urgent warning to WhatsApp users following a sharp surge in account-hijacking and impersonation scam reports.
How the Scam Works:
Fraudsters use two main tactics—sending fraudulent "friend-in-need" messages from already-compromised accounts asking for urgent money transfers, or tricking users into sharing their 6-digit SMS verification code (often posing as WhatsApp support, a delivery service, or a contact claiming they sent a code by mistake).
Account Takeover Risk:
Once an attacker obtains the 6-digit login code, they immediately lock the victim out of their WhatsApp account and message everyone in their contact list to repeat the scam.
How Users Can Stay Safe:
Authorities urge users to never share their 6-digit verification PIN with anyone, enable Two-Step Verification in WhatsApp settings (Settings > Account > Two-step verification), and verify any urgent financial requests from friends or family via a direct phone call.
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