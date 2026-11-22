NATO warns of security risks as AI transforms modern warfare

The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cutting-edge technologies in military operations is creating a challenge for NATO, as armed forces depend on private firms while trying to secure national security and technological independence.

The issue was underscored at NATO Edge, a three-day conference in Izmir, Turkey, attended by military leaders, government officials and defence experts from NATO's 32 member states and Ukraine.

One major example is SpaceX's Starlink satellite network and its military counterpart, Starshield, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications.

However, restrictions on access to Starshield have raised concerns regarding the influence of private technology companies over military operations..

As per analysts, connecting battlefields via real-time data, satellite imagery and AI requires military organisations to share sensitive information with private technology providers, creating possible security and sovereignty risks.

NATO cyberspace commander Major General Rainer Beeck described trust as a major challenge, while Admiral Pierre Vandier stressed the significance of confidence in data sharing, AI systems and decision-making tools.

He stated, "You have to make choices about which classification you make, for which data... The problem is the trust."

Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), likewise insisted that "trust ... is the most important thing. Trust in architecture, in data sharing, in AI agents, in decision-making tools," he added.

Experts further underscored the differences in military capabilities, with smaller countries depending on commercial satellite services to strengthen their intelligence capabilities.

NATO officials stated the alliance must make AI adoption possible at scale while ensuring systems remain secure, interoperable and compatible with military infrastructure.