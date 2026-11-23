EU gains momentum in push for cloud sovereignty

Industry executives say a drive to ensure critical digital services can operate under European control is gaining traction, with governments and regulated industries taking sovereignty into account when awarding cloud services contracts.

While digital sovereignty has been a political objective for years, procurement criteria and contract awards are beginning to reflect ‌those priorities.

According to Reuters, the change follows a year in which European policymakers and businesses have become more sensitive to their dependence on US technology. US President Donald Trump's return to office and restrictions on access to some technologies heightened concerns over strategic dependencies, while cloud-service disruptions highlighted the risks of concentrating critical services with a small number of providers.

Just a few months ago in April, the European Commission awarded four sovereign-cloud contracts worth up to €180 million ($198 million) over six years to groups led by Luxembourg's Post Telecom and Belgium's Proximus, alongside Germany's StackIT and France's Scaleway.

According to the outlet, the Dutch government also signed, a framework agreement with StackIT, saying it would reduce dependence on non-European suppliers and strengthen digital resilience.

Recent procurements by organisations including Denmark's state railway operator DSB, Swiss federal entities, and Germany's public broadcasters, have incorporated digital sovereignty requirements aimed at reducing dependence on individual providers and foreign jurisdictions.