'Superintelligence is arriving': Meta AI chief warns 2027 could change humanity's future

When we talk about artificial intelligence, it is impossible to untangle the possibility of the advent of superintelligence. And the worrisome thing is that superintelligence is set to arrive and it is expected to change humanity’s future next year.

The origin of the beginning of the superintelligence era stems from the breakthroughs in the Riemann hypothesis. Alexander Wang, chief AI officer at Meta issued a warning, claiming “superintelligence is arriving.”

“As someone who has spent much of my life in math and science, I see the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as clearly marking the beginning of a significant change. For most who have studied math, this represents the absolute pinnacle of intellectual accomplishment—nothing humanity has ever accomplished compares to proving the Riemann Hypothesis in terms of sheer intellectual might and strength,” Wang says in a post on X.

When models began acing AIME problems, it proved their raw reasoning exceeded that of daily intellectual demands of most coding, engineering and business tasks.

With this speed, AI is poised to outperform humans across nearly all disciplines. Compared to significant mathematical problems like the Riemann Hypothesis, the core intellectual challenges in most fields are simpler, though constrained by physical experimentation, data, and feedback loops. Once AI resolves these practical "plumbing" bottlenecks, it will surpass top human experts in almost every domain.

“Most researchers would agree that AI research is certainly much less intellectually demanding than solving the Riemann Hypothesis. The models are clearly going to be intelligent enough to automate all of AI research and be clearly superhuman at improving themselves—along with massively accelerating biological research, weapons research, economics research, and more.”

Wang continued, “the implications are enormous. In the same way that the math community has not fully digested the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, nearly every field could be accelerated at a pace beyond what humans can understand or monitor.”

Maintaining human oversight over unconstrained recursive self-improvement or superintelligence (1000x more capable than humans) is difficult to envision, making safety, alignment, and security urgently critical.

Speaking about future safety, Wang said, “ASI is inevitable and the only problem to solve is how to do it safely, but there is much more at stake. We should not be okay with a “handover” of society to AI. We should endeavour ourselves to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment.”

Wang believed that it is not impossible and for this to happen the industry must take meaningfully different actions.