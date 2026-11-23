S banks go on the defensive for tighter controls against AI agents

A new report has just come in, that warns of several mid-sized banks in the US tightening controls around their own in-house AI agents, in order to stop them from going rogue. This comes after a series of high profile incidents began cropping up as early as June of 2026. Some have even exposed extreme potential weaknesses, in the current banking sector.

According to Reuters, there are US banks that were already working on measures to stop third-party agents from conducting operations inside customer accounts, or making unauthorized transactions, alongside cracking down on how ‌their own internally-developed agents function.

But why its not into the public domain more and more is because of cases like, Hugging Face for example. It is also important to note that since then several banks set up internal teams to examine their systems.

The outlet also claims that to avoid incidents such as those at Hugging Face, a number of US banks are now limiting what internal agents within their own bank can access, for example by separating them from critical systems and improving their ability to spot and stop harmful activity, four sources familiar with the matter said.

One source also says, the banks are limiting how long agents can keep working, keeping passwords and records beyond their reach, and creating backup plans to keep operations running if an agent has to be shut down.

Moreover, lately they are also more firmly separating agents from other technology, tightening ⁠restrictions on what they can access and bringing them within existing identity and access-management programs, according to two of the sources.

In addition, they are restricting the credentials given to agents, limiting the activities and systems they are authorized to access, and keeping testing environments isolated from systems used in day-to-day banking operations.

New Measures:

While no banks have been so far affected in such incidents, several large and mid-sized banks assembled internal teams to study how the models bypassed restrictions, assess whether similar weaknesses existed in their own systems and recommend additional protections.

All the major US banks deploy agentic AI across businesses including wealth management, payments, transactions and other corporate functions. Unlike conventional software, agents.

As part of these ‘tighter controls’ banks are treating ‌agents more ⁠like employees, with clearly defined credentials, permissions and limits.

On the ground banks are more firmly separating passwords, activity records and critical security controls from AI agents, reinforcing existing safeguards intended to prevent agents from altering evidence of their actions. While some of these access controls already existed, banks have since then tested, reinforced or extended them as needed.

Furthermore banks are also studying how to detect when an agent starts using credentials assigned to a human ⁠employee and are reviewing ‘kill switches’ to disconnect malfunctioning or compromised agents from other systems and identify any processes they created.

Because shutting down an agent can disrupt operations, banks are testing backup processes for functions such as loan processing, fraud detection and financial-crime reviews, one of the sources said.

Another thing is that banks are now also limiting how much work an agent can do, reducing the cost and potential damage if it goes wrong. According to an independent AI risk management specialist and former Office of the Comptroller of the Currency official, said Naresh Raheja “banks are putting much greater emphasis on ⁠post-deployment monitoring and risk management for AI agents. Unlike traditional models, agents can exhibit behaviors after deployment that were not identified during testing and validation.”