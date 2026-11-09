Prince William 'deeply worried' about King Charles: Here's why

Prince William's cousins have put him in a difficult position.”

Prince William is reportedly 'deeply worried' about his father King Charles as the monarch struggling a lot more than he’s letting on.

This has been revealed by the royal insiders while speaking to the New Idea days after Princess Eugenie and Beatrice secret meeting with their mother Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew crisis.

The close insiders told the outlet, “William is deeply worried about Charles, and is aware of how much this all affects him.”

The close confidant adds, “Charles seems to be struggling a lot more than he’s letting on, and the last thing William wanted is for his father to be dealing with more York drama.”

The York sisters’ parents have brought nothing but ‘shame to the monarchy’, the spy said and adds, “it’s not an easy decision for Beatrice and Eugenie, but if they want to maintain ties to the royal family, they cannot be caught up in their parents’ scandals.”

The sources continued, “William’s sent a clear reminder that they’re going to have to make a choice – it’s us or them. He’s not budging on this either.”

Moreover, the sources said, “He’s always stood firm against his aunt and uncle, even going up against his father over it, but his cousins have put him in a difficult position.”