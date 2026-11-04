Cher gives surprising response to Michael Douglas’ Oscar remarks

Michael Douglas got a sweet response from Cher.

Following Michael’s playful remarks over Cher’s 1988 Oscar win, a representative of the legendary singer has now revealed that “Cher adores Michael Douglas,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

As per the comments, the Hollywood star made them recently on The Graham Norton Show, where he suggested that his movie Fatal Attraction’s costar, Glenn Close, should have won the Oscar instead of the music icon, who took home the best actress for Moonstruck.

“She should have won with Fatal Attraction,” Michael said at the time.

Michael also mentioned that it was Glenn’s fourth nomination for her thriller; however, Cher won at that time.

Reacting to the information, the host said, “Oh, wow.”

Michael responded, “I know. That’s what we all said,” triggering laughter among the audience.

It is pertinent to mention here that Michael Douglas starred as Dan Gallagher, while Glenn portrayed the character of Alex Forrest, who became intensely obsessed with Dan following a brief affair with the character, in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction.

Meanwhile, Moonstruck starred Cher as Loretta Castorini, who was an Italian-American widow, alongside Nicole Cage, who portrayed her romantic interest. However, other cast members include Vincent Gardena, Olympia Dukakis, Danny Aiello, and John Mahoney.