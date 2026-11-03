Cleveland Guardians stars face trial over alleged pitch-fixing and gambling fraud

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz went on trial in New York on Monday over allegations they accepted bribes to help gamblers win hundreds of thousands of dollars by betting on individual pitches.

According to the Associated Press, jury selection began at a Brooklyn federal court, with several baseball players and executives expected to testify during the month-long trial.

Prosecutors allege the pitchers received thousands of dollars from two gamblers in the Dominican Republic, helping them win at least $460,000 through bets on pitch speeds and outcomes.

Clase, 28, allegedly began sharing information with gamblers in 2023 before recruiting Ortiz, 27, into the scheme in 2025.

Both players have pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting contests through bribery.

Their lawyers are expected to argue that the pitchers were using legitimate pitching strategies rather than deliberately manipulating games.

Both players remain on unpaid, non-disciplinary leave from the Guardians.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the team said they have cooperated with investigators. MLB also confirmed it contacted federal authorities after detecting unusual betting activity.