New York health officials report first measles-linked child death in 30 years as regional outbreaks spread

New York State health officials announced that a child in rural Lewis County has died from measles, marking the first measles-linked fatality in the state in 30 years.

The tragic pediatric death occurs amid an ongoing measles outbreak that prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state disaster emergency across parts of New York and neighboring areas.

New York health officials report first measles-linked child death in 30 years as regional outbreaks spread

As reported by health officials, the State data recently tracked close to 180 total measles cases statewide for the year.

The tragic milestone comes amid a widening regional resurgence of the highly contagious virus, prompting a heightened state of alert among public health authorities.

"The Department has offered resources to Lewis County to assist with community outreach and support local vaccination efforts–both in response to this case, and as part of our ongoing efforts to support counties that are facing this ongoing measles outbreak," the state department said.

State of emergency declared:

State Disaster Emergency was declared in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighboring states.

Following the intensity of measles outbreak, Hochul stressed in October that the state would seek federal assistance to help contain the outbreak, but did not confirm whether it had submitted a formal request for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Epidemic Intelligence Service, or Epi-Aid, response.

As of October 24, New York had reported 178 measles cases this year, including 170 cases outside New York City and 8 cases in New York City.

State health officials said they were working with county health departments and local partners to provide measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations to unvaccinated individuals who request them and to investigate reported cases

Health agencies continue to emphasize that measles is entirely preventable through the MMR vaccine and are strongly urging families to verify immunization records as regional case counts rise.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed deep condolences and pointed to the urgent public health stakes surrounding declining immunization rates, following a state disaster emergency declared earlier to combat expanding clusters.

She explicitly tied the tragedy to broader policy tensions, pointing to federal policy and the erosion of public health protections—tying directly into the broader administration battles over health mandates, federal overreach, and public health infrastructure.