Why Tom Kaulitz missed Heidi Klum's Halloween bash?

Heidi Klum stepped out with one of the most gruesome Halloween costumes at her 2026 annual party in the late October, however her husband Tom Kaulitz was not seen beside her, which was unusual.

​The Victoria's Secret model, who dressed up as a severed human hand inspired by her left hand, explained her musician husband's absence to Entertainment Tonight, noting the Tokio Hotel band member was away at work.

​“My husband, he couldn’t be here today because he’s on tour right now,” she told the outlet.

​But the Halloween Queen revealed she will join Tom apparently after her party, “And I’m going to join him on tour, but he couldn’t be here today.”

Despite Tom's presence, Heidi revealed the musician saw her scary costume via FaceTime and he “loved it.”

“He was like, ‘Gosh, how are you going to carry this thing’ I’m like, ‘I have no idea,’ ” she added.

​Notably, Heidi's costume also carried a nod to Tom, as featured replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.

​“He’s always with me,” Heidi gushed at the event. “He’s always on my finger right here.”

​For those unversed, Heidi and Tom tied the knot back in 2019.

​Tom is Heidi's third husband; she was previously married to her first husband, Ric Pipino, from 1997 to 2002, who was a celebrity hairstylist.

​She later got married to British Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Seal in 2005. They parted ways in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2014.