Neve Campbell drops major update on her future with 'Scream' franchise

Neve Campbell is gearing up to face Ghostface once again as she has confirmed her return in the upcoming Scream movie.

​More than half a year after Scream 7's release, the Canadian actress revealed that she will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the next instalment of the horror franchise.

​Speaking to AP Entertainment, Neve spilled insights about the upcoming project while also confirming that the film is in development.

​“I’ve got two shows that I’m developing. One I’ve sold, and Scream 8. So, you know that’s in the pipeline as well,” she said.

​When asked whether she could share any details, the 53-year-old actress clearly responded, “No. You know I could never tell you anything about Scream 8.”

​Though the Lincoln Lawyer star confirmed one thing, adding, “I’ll be in it.”

​For those unversed, Neve was a main part of the initial six Scream movies but she stepped back from her role in 2023 because of a salary dispute.

​At the time, she explained, “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

​Moreover, she confessed during an appearance on CBS Mornings that she thought her time in the franchise had ended.

​“When I said goodbye to it, I thought that was it,” Neve said. “I knew that there was a good chance that would be it.”

Meanwhile, Neve first announced her return in March 2024, stating, “I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”