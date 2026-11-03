Whoopi Goldberg remembers 'wonderful' actor Patrick Stewart after his death

Whoopi Goldberg has finally broken the silence on the shocking death of her friend Patrick Stewart.

During the latest episode of The View, the 70-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star.

"Friday we lost a wonderful actor and great human being," Whoopi said. “My friend, Sir Patrick Stewart, he passed away."

“We went way back and I adored him," she continued. "And as a performer, he could do everything. He could do drama, science fiction, comedy and of course, Shakespeare.”

The comedian added, “We’re gonna miss his talent, miss his friendship, his kindness and his humor. And he is, in a word, irreplaceable, really.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Patrick passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," the X-Men star's rep said in a statement.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace," the statement read.