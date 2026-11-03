Source reveals where Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady’s romance stands after engagement rumours

Candice Swanepoel is not engaged to Tom Brady.

A source close to the model set record straight after the engagement buzz, saying the supermodel is simply not looking to rush into a serious relationship. The two are dating, but she is not putting a label on it.c

“She likes spending time with him. Between her kids and her career, her plate is very full. Tom’s independent and has a busy life too, which works well for her,” the source told People.

The source said they go on dates when they can. They both have a lot going on and are happy to see each other when their schedules allow.

The engagement talk began after Swanepoel, 38, was seen wearing what looked like a gold band on her left ring finger. She wore it on Friday, Oct. 30. She was dressed casually in black leggings, a white camisole and a black cap. She also wore a pinky ring and a matching bracelet.

PEOPLE confirmed on Oct. 25 that the two are dating. Us Weekly first reported the news. A source said they had been together for a while. Another said they started dating this summer after meeting through friends in Miami, where they both live. The source said Brady is attentive and makes an effort to make things special.

Both are parents and are focused on their kids. Brady has a son, Jack, 19, with Bridget Moynahan. He also has a son, Benjamin, 16, and a daughter, Vivian, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Swanepoel has two sons, Anacan, 10, and Ariel, 7, with her ex, Hermann Nicoli.

Earlier this year, Brady told PEOPLE he does not have much time for a personal life. He said he loves working and loves his kids.