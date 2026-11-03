Dax Shepard just ‘exposed cracks’ with Kristen Bell: ‘it’s a heavy toll’

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard just made an admission about ‘rising tensions’ in their marriage that has sent fans down a rabbit hole, wondering ‘how difficult’ exactly could things have become behind closed doors.

What is pertinent to mention about this couple is the fact that they have always been open about their marriage and any and all issues that crop up, but some new admissions are rocking the boat so violently that even insiders wonder if they revealed more than they had originally intended.

Now for those unversed with these sources they only recently popped up and have been pretty candid. As for what ignited these flame, that came via the Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard himself hosts. During it he said that raising their daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11, is starting to become a ‘major’ source of conflict between him and his wife Kristen.

As for their exact words, the source was quoted saying, “Things are much worse than they’re letting on. They know people are paying attention, and there is a feeling they need to get ahead of the conversation before someone else tells the story.”

But that’s not where it ended, the insider also said, “they have built a brand around being brutally honest about marriage, but there is a difference between joking about domestic arguments and admitting your relationship is under real pressure.”

Before signing off the same source added, “parenting has exposed cracks, and it is taking a toll on both of them.”