Paul Bettany sheds light on his painful journey in 'VisionQuest'

Paul Bettany recently revealed that his intense performance in VisionQuest apparently went a little too far and left him with an eye injury.

For those unaware, the 55-year-old English actor played the role of Vision in the American television miniseries created by Terry Matalas for the streaming service Disney+, based on Marvel Comics.

Bettany first portrayed Vision with Iron Man in 2008, and since then, he has reprised his characters Vision and J.A.R.V.I.S. in many movies before appearing in WandaVision in 2021.

He illuminated the Thursday, October 29 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he reflected on landing an acting job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing that he blew out several blood vessels because of his “overacting.”

The Da Vinci Code star explained, “So, I was pretending to have a device on my head that is doing something to my brain, and I was just wildly overacting. And I blew out about 10 blood vessels in my eye. I mean, it was a lesson in less is more.”

He went on to share that his bloody eye lasted two weeks when Kimmel then showed the audience a photograph.

The WandaVision actor quipped, “I think it must have cost production so much to take it out because we shot the whole [thing].”

“I mean, the irony is the actor playing Vision is kind of myopic, you know. I can’t see a thing when I take my glasses off, which is great depending on the actor,” Paul Bettany stated.

It is pertinent to mention that VisionQuest, Marvel Studios’ television miniseries, was released on October 13, 2026, on Disney+.



