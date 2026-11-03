Snap settles with teens in high-stakes trial over social media addiction and mental health harms

Snap reached confidential agreements with teenage plaintiffs to resolve claims during a closely watched trial testing whether features of social media platforms—such as algorithmic feeds and streak counters—drove severe mental health harms, including compulsive use, clinical depression, and eating disorders.

The legal proceedings mark a crucial test case within a broader wave of litigation targeting major technology companies over youth mental health.

Snapchat parent Snap Inc, has reached a settlement during a trial ‌over claims brought by two teenagers who say the company designed the platform to be addictive, causing their depression, anxiety and eating disorders, attorneys for the plaintiffs said on Monday.

Jury selection began last week for the trial, the second in Los Angeles state court over claims brought by young people who say they became addicted to social media after Snap, Meta Platforms, TikTok and Alphabet's YouTube designed their platforms to encourage compulsive use.

The plaintiffs had argued that tech platforms intentionally engineered features to foster addictive behaviors among minors, contributing to rising rates of anxiety, body dysmorphia, and depression.

"Our ultimate goal is to hold these social media companies accountable for how their actions have impacted millions of children across the country, and these settlements allow us to keep building toward that goal," John Morgan and Emily Jeffcott, attorneys representing K.D.B. at trial, said in a statement.

The trial was set to be the first for Snap in the sweeping litigation over social media's impact on teens, after the company settled the other cases that had been scheduled for trial.

The company's Chief Executive Evan Spiegel had been expected to testify.

While specific terms of the settlements remain confidential, the agreements allow the parties to bypass further court conflict as similar high-stakes liability suits continue to press forward across state and federal courts.