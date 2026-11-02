Molly Ringwald reveals what she 'really struggled' with as mother

Molly Ringwald reveals 'really hard' part of parenting as mother of three children

By Areeba Sheikh
Published November 02, 2026
Molly Ringwald reveals what she really struggled with as mother
Molly Ringwald reveals what she 'really struggled' with as mother

Molly Ringwald recently shared how her twin children Adele and Roman are making plans for their college.

For those unaware, the 58-year-old American actress and writer is the mother of three children: a 23-year-old daughter named Mathilda and 17-year-old fraternal twins named Adele and Roman. She shares her children with her husband, Greek-American writer and editor Panio Gianopoulos, with whom she has been married since 2007.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Ringwald said, “I have two juniors in high school. I went through it with my eldest, who is still in college, and the other two are now getting ready to do visits and SATs and all of that stuff.”

She added, “They’re really good students, and they take it really seriously. And I think they’re excited about their futures. I know I am.”

The Breakfast Club star went on to reveal that her children have reached the age when she established her mark in the Entertainment world.

She quipped, “Every day I just do a little, ‘Thank you I’m not going to school,’ because I really, really struggled with that.”

“High school is really hard, and it really seems like a lot of it hasn’t changed. A lot of it has changed, but there are certain things that have not changed at all,” Molly Ringwald said.

Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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