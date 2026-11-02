Journalist claims US may launch nuclear strike on Iran within days

Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran, US journalist Tucker Carlson said on Sunday.

In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Carlson said, "The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program.".

He said that no conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place.

"The only military option is a nuclear strike," Carlson said, adding that Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one.

Citing what Carlson said an informed observer, he said "Bibi calls Trump about it every day."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump’s threat to strike Iran again confronts America’s Gulf allies with a stark prospect: another war decided in Washington in which the US bases built ​to protect them could instead make them targets for harsh Iranian reprisal.

Iranian missiles that struck US military bases and Gulf energy facilities in the last round of fighting exposed a vulnerability at the heart of Washington’s ‌decades-old security architecture.

Rather than deterring Tehran, America’s sprawling regional footprint gave Iran fixed targets and the Gulf states hosting them pressure points it can exploit.











