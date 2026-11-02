Tesla and Samsung push back against US tariffs on Vietnam ahead of probe deadline

Major global technology and manufacturing giants Tesla and Samsung have formally pushed back against potential new U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese goods, warning Washington of severe supply chain disruptions and escalating costs.

The opposition comes as the Trump administration approaches a critical deadline to conclude a Section 301 trade and intellectual property investigation into Vietnam.

The Trump administration has set a November 29 deadline to conclude a trade probe launched in May over the Southeast Asian nation's alleged intellectual property violations.

It designated Vietnam as a "priority foreign country", the first jurisdiction in 13 years to be added to the most serious US watchlist category.

As reported by Reuters US has accused Vietnam of "a persistent failure to resolve long-standing concerns about IP protection and enforcement."

A separate probe into alleged excessive capacity is also underway. Vietnam has urged Washington to conduct its investigations objectively.

It is not clear if any tariffs linked to IP violations would be general or sector specific. The US currently levies a general 12.5% tariff on Vietnamese goods that was imposed in July after an investigation into alleged failures to prevent imports of goods made with forced labour.

Vietnam, long accused of being a transit hub for Chinese goods, faced 20% tariffs after Trump's "Liberation Day", which were struck down by the Supreme Court.

Many economists have said the objective of the Trump administration is to reimpose at least the same level of tariffs that the Supreme Court abolished.

Tesla :

In submissions to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), Tesla highlighted that certain advanced components and precision manufacturing equipment vital for American operations cannot currently be sourced domestically in sufficient quantities, making Vietnamese manufacturing hubs indispensable.

Samsung :

Samsung's U.S. unit emphasized Vietnam's massive structural importance as a primary manufacturing and export base for smartphones, consumer electronics, and network equipment destined for American consumers.

Samsung remains the country's largest foreign investor, having poured roughly $25 billion into the region.

While major tech brands, retailers, and apparel groups have strongly opposed additional duties, pointing out that Vietnam's exports to the U.S. have climbed significantly—other domestic sectors like U.S. steel, wood, solar, and seafood producers have lobbied in favor of protective measures.