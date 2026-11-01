Michael Mann's rep breaks silence after 'Heat' director's accidental shooting

Michael Mann, best known for directing the Heat, accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles while doing target practice on Saturday.

Initial reports stated the filmmaker, who is 83, was trying to holster his firearm — nearly 4 pm — when the weapon unexpectedly discharged.

Mann, who has been no stranger to firearms and target shooting, inadvertently injured his leg.

Soon after the incident, first responders from the Los Angeles Police Department, or LAPD, along with the Los Angeles Fire Department, or LAFD, rushed to the scene.



Via an ambulance, Mann was taken to a nearby hospital; at the same time, authorities confirmed to the press that the shooting was accidental.

Now, the director's representative shared a health update.

The spox told TMZ, "On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulted in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released."

Based on the statement, it appears Mann sustained a minor injury and will soon return home from the hospital.

Before the accidental injury, the director had been actively involved in shaping the production of his much-anticipated sequel to Heat.

Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio have already been attached to the project. The shooting is expected to begin this November.