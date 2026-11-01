Scott Speedman makes candid confession about Ryan Gosling’s talent

Scott Speedman spoke highly of his co-star Ryan Gosling.

Ryan starred in the iconic 1996 children’s series Goosebumps’ episode Say Cheese or Die, as a teenage boy, Greg Banks, while Scott portrayed the character of a police officer, Madison.

Now, speaking with People magazine, Scott looked back at his experience with the La La Land star and called him a “huge talent.”

He went on to say, “I remember seeing him a bunch of times in the early years of when he was auditioning for things, I would run into him and stuff like that.”

“I mean, I have always watched him on Canadian television as sort of the Jim Carrey comic relief on shows and stuff like that. And he was always extremely, extremely, extremely gifted, especially in the comedy space. He became this other leading man kind of guy and he’s amazing at that. But he was a very, very gifted comedian as you see when he does Saturday Night Live,” Scott spoke about some of Ryan’s early work.

Noting, “And he’d been doing it on the Mickey Mouse Club. You can watch clips of him on the Mickey Mouse Club, you’re just kind of like, wow, you could do that at 12 years old. I mean, that’s incredible.”

“It’s really hard to maintain your head through the years. He’s done a very, very good job of that, for sure,” the actor acknowledged.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ryan Gosling has done many successful projects throughout his career, including Frankenstein and Me, Murder by Numbers, The Slaughter Rule, The United States of Leland, Stay, Half Nelson, Fracture, Lars and the Real Girl, Blue Valentine, All Good Things, The Ides of March, The Place Beyond the Pines, Gangster Squad, Only God Forgives, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, La La Land, Song to Song, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, The Gray Man, Barbie, and many others.