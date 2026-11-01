Liam Fitzgerald passed away at 29

Liam Fitzgerald died “following a motorcycle accident.”

Just a day after the fatal accident, on Saturday, October 31, the fitness influencer’s girlfriend Jamie Lyn Rinaldi took to Instagram to share the devastating news of Liam’s death.

Jamie wrote in the heartbreaking message, “It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 am.”

She continued, “There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him.”

She further shared that the popular influencer “suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back.”

“Please keep Liam’s family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers,” she added.

“Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam. We love you so much,” Jamie further wrote in the post.

However, Liam’s fans expressed shock and sadness over his sudden death; one user wrote, “I’m at a loss for words. I’m devastated.”

“Liam had the biggest heart. He motivated everyone. I believe he will continue to do so. RIP brother,” another noted.