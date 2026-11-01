Deep Purple’s lead singer faces ‘medical emergency’

Ian Gillan’s unexpected health setback forced concert schedule changes.

On Saturday, October 31, the legendary British rock band made a last-minute announcement on Instagram, canceling their Leipzig and Hamburg concerts, which were set to happen on October 31 and November 1, because of a “medical emergency” related to the band’s frontman and lead singer, Ian.

However, the post read, “With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg). This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalisation.”

“We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg,” it continued, “Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows.”

“With the greatest love and respect… Deep Purple,” the announcement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deep Purple was first established in 1968 and even after 58 years, it continues to make and release new songs. The band is comprised of five members, including Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, Simon McBride, and Ian Gillan.