Ricki Lake reveals Rosie O'Donnell’s unexpected reaction to her facelift

Ricki Lake said Rosie O'Donnell once questioned her facelift but eventually got one herself.

In a recent episode of The Weekend View, the actress discussed her facelift procedure, which she underwent following a 40-pound weight loss; notably, her longtime friend Rosie was critical of her decision.

Ricki also said that she was not “trying to look 20,” adding, “I have my natural gray hair. I really own my age, and I love the age I’m at.”

“She’s my really good friend — we talk all the time — and she was a little judgy. She would admit it,” noting, “She’s like, ‘Why do you need it? You don’t need it.’ ”

“And sure enough, she lost a bunch of weight ... and she went and had it done,” she continued. “She looks phenomenal.”

As Rosie herself has also undergone a facelift recently, she opened up about her experience in an Instagram post.

“I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually — morally. I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never, ever,” she wrote.

“I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide,” adding. “And then I lost 50 pounds…”

Moreover, her son, Clay, was opposed to her decision. He “sounded exactly like me. Like my younger, more certain, more morally rigid self had somehow moved into my house,” the longtime host added in the essay, the full version of which is available on Substack.