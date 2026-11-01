Rita Moreno reveals what Michael Jackson once told her

Rita Moreno made a surprising revelation about Michael Jackson.

During her recent appearance at the Dia de Muertos Gala, the Oscar-winning actress spoke with People Magazine and revealed that Michael is one of the A-list names among her fans.

“He was a huge fan,” the Hollywood legend told the outlet.

She went on to share a memorable encounter with the late musician, when he praised her West Side Story performance in which she starred as Anita, “He told me that once when I met him... [in] that little tiny voice of his, and he said, ‘You know, we’ — we, meaning his dancers — ‘we loved all your steps and we used some of them in some of the numbers that I do because I admire you so much. I admire the choreographer,’ who was Jerome Robbins.”

“I was flattered to pieces. I said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘Oh yes.’ He had that little high voice,” the performer recalled.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rita Moreno is an acclaimed actress, singer, as well as dancer who has won several prestigious awards throughout her career.

Referring to her awards, the EGOT-winning star said, “They’re actually at home.”

“But I do have a bunch of them. It’s true. I have one room where they all sit,” she revealed further.