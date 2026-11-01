King Charles fails to find ‘evidence’ to side with Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles has found himself in trouble as he is no longer able to support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



His Majesty, who has shown positive signs of reconciliation with his estranged son, with seemingly have to step back after the latest You Gov polls.

Expert Richard Palmer writes for i Paper: “The King, who has been speaking regularly to Harry but has not seen him in person since his younger son returned to Britain at the end of August with his family, is understood to be keen to reconcile privately and develop a closer relationship with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.”

“But there remains deep suspicion at the palace over Harry and Meghan’s motives and the risk that their return to Britain and the prospect of family reconciliation may one day end up as new material to be used commercially by a couple who have used their royal connection to help promote their brand.

The expert adds: “If Charles was looking for clear evidence that the public was more supportive of Harry and Meghan after their return to the UK and the subsequent revelation last week that the Duchess’s father was suspected of child sex and pornography offences, it was not to be found in a YouGov poll published on Thursday.”

“It concluded that the Sussexes have become even more unpopular since returning to live in Britain at the end of August. The poll, part of a regular series tracking opinions on the monarchy, was conducted on 22 and 23 October, the latter the day that it was revealed that Meghan’s father had been reported to police in the Philippines,” he says.