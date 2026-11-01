Prince William, Prince Harry could come together due to ‘fraternal reconciliation’

Prince William could face Prince Harry as the year comes to and end

By Eleen Bukhari
Published November 01, 2026
Prince William, Prince Harry could come together due to ‘fraternal reconciliation’
Prince William, Prince Harry could come together due to ‘fraternal reconciliation’

Prince William will not be able to avoid Prince Harry after a game changer move.

The Prince of Wales, who has not been speaking to his younger brother for over two years, could not be able to ignore Harry if King Charles invites him to Sandringham for Christmas.

Royal expert Emily Andrews said: “Certainly, an invitation to spend a couple of days at Sandringham with the rest of the Royal Family—some of whom Harry is still close to—would force the issue of a fraternal reconciliation."

The Sunday Times, a source shared that when it comes to the holidays at Sandringham, “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

This comes as Harry admitted in ‘Harry& Meghan’: "Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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