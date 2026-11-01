Prince William, Prince Harry could come together due to ‘fraternal reconciliation’

Prince William will not be able to avoid Prince Harry after a game changer move.



The Prince of Wales, who has not been speaking to his younger brother for over two years, could not be able to ignore Harry if King Charles invites him to Sandringham for Christmas.

Royal expert Emily Andrews said: “Certainly, an invitation to spend a couple of days at Sandringham with the rest of the Royal Family—some of whom Harry is still close to—would force the issue of a fraternal reconciliation."

The Sunday Times, a source shared that when it comes to the holidays at Sandringham, “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

This comes as Harry admitted in ‘Harry& Meghan’: "Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.