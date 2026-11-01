Prince William, Prince Harry could come together due to ‘fraternal reconciliation’
Prince William could face Prince Harry as the year comes to and end
Prince William will not be able to avoid Prince Harry after a game changer move.
The Prince of Wales, who has not been speaking to his younger brother for over two years, could not be able to ignore Harry if King Charles invites him to Sandringham for Christmas.
Royal expert Emily Andrews said: “Certainly, an invitation to spend a couple of days at Sandringham with the rest of the Royal Family—some of whom Harry is still close to—would force the issue of a fraternal reconciliation."
The Sunday Times, a source shared that when it comes to the holidays at Sandringham, “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”
This comes as Harry admitted in ‘Harry& Meghan’: "Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss.”
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
-
Met Police scale back security at King Charles' major events
-
Kate Middleton's sister and brother-in-law asked to demolish car park
-
Prince Harry runs out of patience as Prince William crosses limit
-
Meghan Markle turns to Harry after King Charles leaves them disappointed
-
Queen Camilla joins King Charles during Caribbean tour
-
Kate Middleton reminds fans of a past controversy
-
Meghan Markle facing 'commercial disaster' amid Thomas scandal
-
Meghan Markle, Harry receive good news about royal reunion on Christmas: 'Almost certain they would be invited'
-
Prince William leaves Harry 'desperately worried' for major reason after letter
-
Thomas Markle controversy reaches Prince William, Kate Middleton's doorstep over explosive letter
-
King Charles, Queen Camilla's marriage under strain: 'Things have become incredibly tense'
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest olive branch to royal family: Key reason exposed