Kevin Jonas celebrates daughter's ten years of joy

Kevin Jonas’ daughter, Valentina Angelina Jonas, hits the big 1-0 milestone.

On Saturday, October 31, the Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram to share a special birthday message for his youngest daughter, Valentina, as she turned 10 earlier this week.

Sharing some special birthday moments, the American singer posted a picture carousel in which Valentina could be posing at an event while another picture showed a racing-themed birthday cake.

However, the caption of the post read, “And just like that, our little girl is in the double digits club!! We’ve been having the best time celebrating ten years of joy, laughter and so much love. Happy birthday, Valentina.”

Moreover, the comment section was flooded with prayers and blessings by fans; one user wrote, “Oh, she’s so beautiful. I hope she gets the best birthday ever and I wish her for many more years to come.”

While another noted, "Happy birthday!!! My Valentina turned 10 in January. Good luck."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kevin Jonas shares two daughters, eldest Alena Rose Jonas, 12, and youngest Valentina Angelina Jonas, 10, with his wife, Danielle Jonas.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York, after almost two years of dating.