Meta builds prototype humanoid robot Max with Chinese partner: What to know

Meta Platforms has reportedly developed a humanoid robot prototype with Chinese robotics startup Fourier and is already preparing the next release, as Facebook's parent organization scales up operations to implement AI in everyday household management.

The prototype named Max weighs about 106 pounds and was developed by the two companies in almost three months. However, standing around 1.5 meters tall, the robot utilizes Nvidia’s Jetson Thor chip and features a screen designed to replicate human emotions, built-in speakers, and five-fingered hands designed to handle smaller tasks.

The report indicated that Meta’s robotics team travelled to China to work with Fourier with the company’s vice president of product for robotics, Li-Chen Miller, stationed at the startup’s Shanghai factory for roughly two months.

Max was presented to some Meta employees at an internal robotics summit in late August. The companies set to develop a second prototype, Max 2 in September; the updated version is intended to feature a redesigned torso, improved hands for dealing objects and sensors to assist it in navigating stairs.

Meta sees humanoid robots as an expansion capability of its Muse AI agent with the long-term ambition of developing machines capable of helping with daily household tasks; moreover the company has also strengthened its robotics capabilities through its May acquisition of Assured Robot Intelligence.