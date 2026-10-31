Binance’s CZ addresses Musk rumors after record $6.3 billion hack

In a major update, Binance co-founder Chanpeng Zhao has addressed the situation involving Elon Musk.

North Korean hackers linked to TradeTraitor drained $6.3 billion from Binance hot wallets across 10 blockchains in just twenty minutes on October 29, making it one of the largest thefts in crypto history. Zhao mentioned Binance's $1 billion SpaceX shares to project financial stability, disavow threats, and urge unity against hackers over internal conflict.

Posting on social platform X, Zhao said, “I never said “selling SPCX shares”. I mentioned we have them only because the FTX comparison in the thread may have implied we lacked funds, which is not true. My point was that we hold assets outside of crypto, even in an area familiar to him.”

“I don’t make threats. That’s one of my core principles I even wrote in my book. Also, our holdings are a drop in the ocean for them. No threats possible. And I think it will be one of the best stocks to hold for a long time to come..”

Earlier, the cofounder and former CEO of Binance asked Elon Musk not to troll the company and instead show some support after the SpaceX CEO seemed to deride the distressed cryptocurrency exchange in a succession of online posts.