Billy Corgan breaks silence over Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘final’ concert release

Billy Corgan is unsure if he'll ever release the video of the Smashing Pumpkins' "final" show in 2000.

During a recent interview for The New York Times' Popcast podcast, the front man was asked whether he would ever drop the footage from the 4.5-hour-long "farewell" concert performed at the Metro in Chicago, Illinois on 2 December 2000.

While some diehard fans felt Corgan may release the video alongside a fully remastered version of Machina/The Machines of God in August 2025, the concert remains under wraps.

"We did a 38-song set. The concert was over four hours. It was recorded. It got worldwide play that we were breaking up and I've never released the show. It's in the archives... It just hasn't felt timely," he admitted.

Corgan continued, "There's a lot of (holy) grails. That's one of them... I mean, it's funny 'cause it's like since the band's reformed and had eight years of success with the three of us (Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin), I mean, it feels weird to put out a last show, but it is a legendary show."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the rock icon also revealed that he remains in touch with many musicians, including the Deftones' Chino Moreno, My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way, and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

"I still think Jerry Cantrell is one of the great songwriters of our generation. I still venerate Jerry. I think he's amazing," the 59-year-old shared, adding that his friendship with former collaborator Courtney Love, who was the wife of late Kurt Cobain, has "been in a good place now for about six years."

It is pertinent to mention that Billy Corgan and the Hole front woman, Cortney Lover briefly dated in 1991.