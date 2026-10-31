Claire Sweeney to appear in new series of 'Get Me Out Of Here!'?

Claire Sweeney is reportedly "in talks" to join the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

On Friday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the former Coronation Street star is keen to jet off to Australia to take part in the ITV show.

"Claire is a massive I’m A Celeb fan and has always fancied her chances in the jungle," the source said.

The English star, who played the mum of Alan Halsall in Coronation Street, is also in the running to head to the jungle.

"She was on Corrie when Alan went on the show and spoke to him about how much he enjoyed it," the source said. "Claire has had multiple meetings now with ITV bosses and has cleared her diary to make sure she’s free to make the journey to Australia if she makes the final cut."

"ITV are currently deciding their final line-up but Claire has a great chance. She’s a soap icon and would be an amazing addition," a tipster added.

In December 2024, Claire also expressed her desire to join the show.

When she was asked if she would be open to appearing on I’m A Celebrity, the Brookside alum replied, "I'd love to!

"I'm a massive fan of the show and look forward to it because it starts Christmas off when it comes on TV," she added at that time.