Genie Francis fights back tears as she receives major honor after 50 years on TV

General Hospital star Genie Francis fought back her tears as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Daytime Emmys after marking her five decades on the hit drama.

The 64-year-old actress, who has played Laura Spencer for 50 years, was presented with the honour by her husband, actor Jonathan Frakes.

During his speech, Frakes praised his wife's talent and recalled her famous on-screen romance with Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer.

“Without Genie, there is no Luke and Laura. And Tony Geary, he knew it,” Frakes said.

He also remembered Geary dedicating part of his Emmy win to Francis, saying, “Genie Francis, half of this belongs to you."

Frakes then praised Francis for her professionalism and called their two children, Jameson and Eliza, her greatest achievement.

Francis, who is recovering from a broken ankle, received help from her children as she walked onto the stage.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed,” she said, thanking them for their support. “So thank you for supporting me — literally and figuratively.”

Reflecting on her five-decade career, she added, “I know 50 years sounds like an awfully long time, but it doesn’t feel like it to me.”

She also joked about the challenges of filming party scenes in high heels

Francis ended her speech by thanking her husband for his love and support.

“As always, I thank my husband for his unwavering support and love,” she concluded. “Truly, my cup runneth over.”