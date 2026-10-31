Google makes history with first-ever AI ‘haiku’ response from space

Google has achieved a new milestone after the tech giant received Project Suncatcher’s first AI-generated response from orbit in the form of poetry, Haiku.

This response coming to Earth from Google’s artificial intelligence model is highly significant as the milestone highlights the possibility of running AI computing infrastructure in orbit.

The onboard Gemma open model was sent a prompt during a ground-station pass to write a haiku about being in space. In response, the satellite downlinked the generated haiku through Svalbard, Norway. And the response was:

Blue marble below

Data streams in silent grace

Starlight feeds my core.

After the response, the subsequent tests included space-themed limericks and telemetry prompts reporting on payload technical status.

The CEO of Google Sundar Pichai celebrated this milestone and wrote on X, “A ‘hello world’ milestone for Project Suncatcher.”

“After launching our prototype satellite a few weeks ago, we’ve now successfully sent a command up to orbit, booted up the TPU, ran the prompt, and received our first complete response back on earth - a haiku!”

Speaking about the project, Suncatcher is a long-term research moonshot and a refrigerator-sized satellite with four TPUs and solar power aimed at exploring and verifying the use of AI compute powered in space.

The prototype satellite was launched on October 1 followed by weeks of commissioning and recently ran its first AI workload using the Gemma 4 model.

As per Google blogpost, the future roadmap will be based on immediate testing, focusing on TPU performance under orbital thermal stress and radiation exposure. The next major milestone is planned for 2027, including twin interconnected satellites.