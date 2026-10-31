Samsung trolls iPhone Duo crackgate in 4 countries

Apple's first foldable has been on sale for a week, and Samsung is already running ads about its cracked screens. The iPhone Duo "crackgate" has handed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 a marketing gift, and Samsung is spending it in at least four countries.

Days after the October 23 launch, buyers posted photos of inner displays cracked or lined near the central hinge. Apple said it was aware of an issue affecting the inner display on a small number of units and told affected customers to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

Apple hasn't explained the cause. iFixit's teardown points at the hinge, which can catch the inner display from behind as the phone folds.





Samsung Canada's Instagram ad says "folding is nothing new to us," then plays on the Fold 8's name before telling you to switch. It shows the duo's crack as the punchline.

Samsung Malaysia jokes about FOMO over all the durability talk. Samsung Australia posts about how life sounds when your screen doesn't break while opening your phone. Samsung Saudi Arabia puts a crack on a Fold 8, then reveals it's just a wallpaper.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs iPhone Duo: what the ads leave out

Samsung's new ad continues the battle over weight and thinness. According to the data provided by Samsung, Fold 8 is 9.7 mm thick and weighs 201 g, whereas Duo is 11.3 mm and 254 g.

Duo features the IP68 certification, while Fold 8 is certified IP48, meaning that dust and waterproofing are better on Duo's side. Moreover, there is no number of devices provided by Apple.

It reminds me of 2019, when Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Fold broke during reviews and experienced delays before release. Apple did not face any delays yet and is replacing affected units.