Could Nicki Minaj become White House press secretary? Trump responds

The idea of Nicki Minaj as the White House press secretary has been floating for the past few weeks since she appeared with Trump at a rally in Michigan ahead of the mid-term elections on October 25.

On the same day, Trump's communications director and provocateur-in-chief Steven Cheung posted a video on X with a caption of the possibility of finding a new press secretary for the White House.

He wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! NICKI MINAJ.”

The post sparked buzz on social media as netizens guessed whether the rapper could fit in the role of press secretary.

Later, Nicki Minaj responded to the post on X with an American flag and grinning face emoji and shared her own clip showing the interior of Air Force One.

There is no official appointment or confirmation designating Minaj as the White House Press Secretary. The rumour stems entirely from Cheung’s tongue-in-cheek social media post and the online reaction to her presence on the campaign trail.

Now a new development regarding Nicki Minaj stepping into this role, previously held by Katie Zacharia for 5 days after disastrous debut, has directly come from President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was asked by Benny Johnson who runs podcast The Benny Show, if Nicki Minaj could be the next White House press secretary.

Trump responded with surprising remarks, “That’s a good idea. I think I’ll have to think about that… I’m gonna think about that.”

Trump’s response took the internet by storm as users rejected this idea. One user wrote, “Please no, she’s cool and all, but no.”

Another commented, “She’s really not the right person for this job. She’s not quick.”

“She’s a lot of things, but the Press Secretary is not one of them!” the third one commented.

“Dammit Benny, he answered the question you asked. Nothing in his words made anyone but your headline writer think he was seriously considering anything…” the fourth one wrote.