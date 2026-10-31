Kylie Kelce spills on her daughter’s Halloween costume

Kylie Kelce’s daughters have almost finalized their Halloween looks!

As Halloween is on the horizon, the podcast host’s four daughters Finnley, 19 months, Bennett, 3, Elliotte, 5, and Wyatt, 7, have some “adorable” costume plans.

In a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie offered a little glimpse, saying, “We have Nova from Zombies 4. We have Red from Descendants. We have Queen of Hearts because Benny wanted to wear red lipstick or Leila from Teen Beach Movie.”

She went on to say, “I don’t know which one ... yet. I can’t help you. I think that’s going to be a game-time decision,” adding, “And Finny is a cupcake.”

Speaking about her youngest one’s cupcake costume, which features a headband, the former field hockey player said, “There’s a headband. Zero chance she wears it. It’s what ties the whole costume together,” she continued, “It’s so cute. It’s a little cherry on top. It is adorable.”

“If I can successfully get a picture of her wearing the cupcake topper without it being disrupted or removed, I’m calling Halloween as a whole a win,” she added further.

Moreover, Kylie also opened up about her swearing habit, and how it has influenced her oldest daughter, Wyatt.

“I curse in front of them on a daily basis. It’s really sucked the fun out of it,” she shared. “Our oldest is really the only one who has found that it is satisfying,” the mother of four said.

Noting, “When she was maybe 4, there was one instance in particular where I could just tell, like you could tell, she felt it like to her core.”

“Her sister was inside the house, and she was closing the door in her face like on purpose because she’s the firstborn child,” Kylie recalled. “And she’s closing the door slowly, and she goes, ‘Bitch.’ ”

“And here’s the thing, I always say, I think she always latched on to the word bitch because it’s not a word I use very often. Like it’s just not. So I think it made it more exciting for her,” she further added.