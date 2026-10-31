Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff end their marriage after three years

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are reportedly getting divorced after three years of marriage.

For those unaware, the 32-year-old American actress and the 42-year-old American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist started dating in 2021, and after one year, they got engaged and eventually tied the knot on August 19, 2023, in New Jersey.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the couple, who got married just three years ago, parted ways earlier this year but officially filed for a joint, uncontested divorce on October 30, 2026.

The source said, “Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly. This is a mutual decision.”

They went on to explain that while New York State needs both a plaintiff and defendant to be listed on a divorce filing, the decision is uncontested as well as mutually agreed.

Despite annulling their marriage, Qualley and Antonoff “share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends.”

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after the same outlet claimed in July of this year that the renowned Hollywood couple had separated, which was later confirmed by The Substance actress’ representative.

“The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,” began a statement.