Why Pentagon wants NATO allies to stop ‘poking’ Russia

Pentagon officials have privately asked several European NATO allies, specifically Baltic states like Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, to tone down public statements regarding the threat from Russia.

The nature of the message was based on an advice in which US officials advised allies not to “poke” Russia or make unnecessary noise, as reported by Reuters citing sources who are familiar to the matter.

The rationale behind the core message was that aggressive rhetoric undermines continental security and risks worsening tensions. Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby delivered the message in bilateral meetings, specifically highlighting unhelpful rhetoric such as Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal’s September reference to Vladimir Putin as a "rat in a corner."

The request and deliverance of the message aligns with renewed efforts by the Trump administration to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. It is expected that the trilateral talks mediated by the US would take place in early November. But no confirmed timeline has come from any side.

In the past few weeks, the international community also witnessed the cordiality of ties between Trump and President Putin marked by sanctions relief and a diesel deal with Moscow.

Moreover, Pentagon planners are reviewing US force posture in Europe, which could lead to a significant drawdown of American troops as Washington shifts focus toward East Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

European officials found the Pentagon’s warning baffling as Baltic intelligence services have assessed a low immediate likelihood of Russia directly testing NATO’s mutual defence clauses.

European leaders also believe transparency is necessary to justify defense spending and sacrifices to their electorates, especially amid an accelerating covert Russian sabotage campaign.

The report comes after the European countries raised concerns over Russia’s growing sabotaging capabilities and threats of waging hybrid warfare against the countries in Europe