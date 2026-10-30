Elon Musk warns of Democratic sweep in US midterm elections: ‘Game over for America’

Elon Musk has revealed his one of the biggest concerns ahead of US midterm elections scheduled to take place from November 3.

When it comes to midterm elections in the United States, they are considered the most consequential political events in the American democratic system. Through these elections, it will be decided which party will hold the majority in Congress.

Whichever party, Republicans or Democrats, hold the majority in either chamber controls the legislative agenda.

Given the importance of midterm elections, Elon Musk has come up with his warning if Democrats win the majority in the House.

Taking to X, Musk wrote “My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate.”

Musk also highlighted that if the Democrats win the majority in the House, Senate and Presidency they will open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority.

They will also bolster their influence by increasing the size of the Supreme Court, Musk warned.

Musk continued, “This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.”

“All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.”

Lastly, he issued a stark warning, “It would be game over for America.”

Once self-described as a politically moderate "independent," Musk shifted toward the GOP around 2022 and has since become one of the party's largest financial backers.

Musk founded America PAC in 2024 to support Republicans. He poured over $445 million into Republican-aligned candidates and groups for the 2026 US midterm elections.